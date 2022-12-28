Booger McFarland adds to Russell Wilson-Broncos criticism

The backlash against Russell Wilson continues amongst former NFL players in the national sports media.

On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe eviscerated the Broncos quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed,” saying in part how Wilson’s attitude has his teammates “seething.” Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls with the franchise, urged the next head coach of the team to take away Wilson’s private office and parking spaces.

Sharpe’s remarks caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champ, who then unloaded on Wilson.

“Private offices and parking spaces wow,” McFarland wrote in one message before emphasizing cohesiveness in another.

“I truly hope Denver gets their organization figured out,” McFarland continued in a separate message. “There are 70 other dudes on the team besides Russell Wilson, no 1 player is worth the culture of your entire team, we are All 1 and if one doesn’t wanna be like the rest of us then the locker room doesn’t want you.”

McFarland contrasted this with former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who was his teammate on the 2006 Colts.

“I was in a locker room with Peyton he is an all time great,” McFarland concluded. “There is a way to be a part of a team even though everyone knows u are the star quarterback Russell doing things wrong and why the organization allowed it? No idea. Hopefully they get this changed soon.”

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee contradicted an element of Sharpe’s report, saying on his show Wednesday that a source with the Broncos says Wilson does not have his own parking spaces, as in plural.

Later in the segment, however, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler said the private office was a big deal.

“Having a private office, that’s wild,” Butler said. “Quarterback or not. Obviously when you’re playing like s–t, when you’re losing, that’s when everything is an issue. But having a private office, at the end of the day, you’re a quarterback, but you’re supposed to be one of the guys in the locker room. Double locker, I’ve seen that, maybe give him a triple locker! … But a private office, okay I’ll see you guys later, that’s wild.”

The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday following a 4-11 start. One day prior, Wilson — who was traded to Denver in March by the Seattle Seahawks — threw three interceptions in a 51-14 blowout loss to the Rams.