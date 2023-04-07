Bold bettor fades Tiger Woods with near quarter-million dollar gamble

Commercial content 21+.



Coming into Masters weekend, one bettor was convinced Tiger Woods wouldn’t take home a sixth Masters championship.

So convinced, he or she was willing to put nearly a quarter-million dollars on the line.

A bettor at Circa Sportsbook put down $222,000 on Woods to not win the Masters at -11,100, for a payout of just $2,000.

After one day of action, the bettor appears to be in a good spot.

Woods played a rocky first round at the Masters Thursday, finishing with a 2-over-par 74 while his playing partners, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, posted a 7-under-par 65 and a 4-under-par 68, respectively.

At the end of play Thursday, Woods was up to +65,000 to win the tournament.





Tiger Woods Getty Images

Even before his rough round on Thursday, Woods would have needed a miracle to win his sixth Green Jacket.

FanDuel pegged Woods to win the tournament at +7,000 and just -176 to make the cut, and that’s with oddsmakers charging a premium for his odds.

Heading into Friday’s action, Jon Rahm was the betting favorite at FanDuel at (+350), followed by Scottie Scheffler (+490) and Brooks Koepka (+750).