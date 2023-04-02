Bodycam video shows Jalen Carter deny racing after fatal crash

Bodycam video was released that shows top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter talking with police after the January car crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and a team staffer Chandler LeCroy in Athens, Ga.

“Were you racing to Waffle House?” an officer asked while questioning Carter. “Because I can tell you right now by looking at the damage on that car they were moving.”

“I wasn’t racing,” Carter said to the responding officers.

Carter, who later pled no contest to misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges, will not face jail time as part of his plea deal.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle was given 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and has to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.





Jalen Carter speaks to Athens police on Jan. 15, 2023 after a car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy. YouTube/Body Cam Watch

Police issued arrest warrants for Carter on March 1 while he was at the NFL Scouting Combine, charged with reckless driving and racing.

Carter left the combine to turn himself in before flying back to Indianapolis.

LeCroy was driving a Ford Expedition at 104 mph before the crash, according to Athens police, which said her blood-alcohol concentration was .197.





Bodycam video captured Jalen Carter’s conversation with police on Jan. 15, 2023. YouTube/Body Cam Watch

“I feel like he is trying to get something out of this or something,” Carter said in the video, answering his phone while being questioned by police.

“I’m not trying to get anything out of you,” the questioning officer said. “I am just trying to find out how this happened and what you saw of it.”

According to the responding officer, all parties involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.





Jalen Carter runs during a drill at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15, 2023. AP





Jalen Carter during Georgia’s Pro Day. AP

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who will enter the NFL Draft in April, sustained minor injuries in the crash as well.

Carter’s alleged involvement in the crash, as well as an underwhelming performance at his Pro Day, has led many to question when he will be drafted.

Carter had long been considered a shoo-in to be among the top five picks in the draft.