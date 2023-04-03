Bob Knight, legendary Indiana coach, hospitalized with illness

Legendary former Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight is in the hospital with an illness.

An email sent over the weekend to Indiana basketball alumni with the subject “Prayers for Coach Knight” indicating that he was hospitalized with an acute illness was obtained by WDRB.

“Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family,” the email said. “Coach Knight was admitted to the hospital Friday evening and is currently recovering from an acute illness. The family’s hope is to have him back home soon.”

The 82-year-old Knight was the head coach at Army from 1965-71, Indiana from 1971-2000, and Texas Tech from 2001-08.





Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an acute illness. Getty Images

His coaching record was 902-371 — winning over 70 percent of his games — and his Hoosiers won national titles in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Indiana reached two additional Final Fours in his tenure at the program, and he also won a national championship as a player with Ohio State in 1960.

In 2020, Knight broke a 20-year absence from the Indiana basketball program – which began when the university split with him acrimoniously after he was accused of choking a former player at practice – by attending a game in Bloomington.





Bob Knight in 1998. Getty Images





Bob Knight in 1975. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Knight did not address the crowd in words, but his eyes got teary as the Assembly Hall faithful loudly applauded and chanted his name.

“It was one of the greatest and most emotional things for me,” Knight’s former player Randy Wittman said at the time. “I don’t know if we’ll see something like this again in college basketball. When he moved back here, I told him you’re back here because this is where you belong.”