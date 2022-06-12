Blue Jays vs. Tigers prediction today: Ride with Ross Stripling

“Exxon made more money than God.” That one may need to be fact-checked, President Biden.
Nevertheless, Phil Mickelson is already looking for a sweeter deal from the Saudis.
Back to Detroit, where Toronto torched the Tigers on Friday night. On Monday at Kansas City, Blue Jays spot starter Ross Stripling (2-1, 3.65), won for us, making his case for another start by one-hitting the Royals over five frames.
Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.33) has been exceptional for the unexceptional Tigers. He has won back-to-back games and has allowed a mere eight runs over his past 45 innings.
You have to be a screwball to bet against Skubal. That said, play 10 units on the Jays.
The A’s Frankie Montas didn’t bring his “A” game, but Oakland homered four times, including Seth Brown’s grand salami, and beat Cleveland, 10-5.
Comeback win eased the pain of watching Barber Road finish up the track in the Belmont. Road to nowhere? Not exactly. We’re up +1,114 secretariats.