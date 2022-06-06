Blue Jays vs. Royals total, prediction: Expect plenty of runs

Commercial Content 21+

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals kick off a three-game series on Monday. Ross Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA) is expected to make his sixth start of the season for Toronto, while the Royals will counter with left-hander Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA).

The Blue Jays lost to the Twins on Sunday, but still come in 9-2 over their last 11 games. Stripling has split time as a starter and reliever this season. When he’s on the mound, you can expect Toronto’s bullpen to play a role in the game. Stripling has lasted more than four innings once in five starts, and in that outing he went only five innings.

Alejandro Kirk

The same can be said for Stripling’s counterpart on Monday, Lynch. Lynch has gotten through six innings just once in nine starts. He’s been roughed up in his last three appearances, allowing 21 hits and 12 runs over 13 innings.

The other issue Lynch has in this matchup is the Blue Jays have been killing left-handed pitching lately. Over its last 10 games, Toronto is batting .391 and averaging a ridiculous 11 runs per nine innings.

With the way Alejandro Kirk and the Blue Jays are hitting right now and the likely possibility that both teams will have to go to the bullpens early, I’m targeting the over in this matchup for Monday night.

The Play: Over 9.5 runs