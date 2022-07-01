Blue Jays vs. Rays prediction: Toronto the pick

Home cooking!
The Blue Jays’ Jose “Rocky Road” Berrios (5-4, 5.86) was hit hard twice, both road games. Berrios was torched for 14 runs over just 6 ²/₃ innings.
The screwballing Stitches could do no worse. Jose is 3-0 pitching north of the border. The Rays are in Toronto. Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.45 ERA) throws for Tampa.
The dependable vet has surrendered four runs over his last 11 ¹/₃. The Rays’ injury report is long. Flying with the healthier Blue Jays for 10 units.
Wahoo!
Did you hear the one about the team who got three hits and won, 5-3? The Guardians, down 3-1, scored twice in the eighth inning, setting the stage for Andres Gimenez’s two-run walk-off jack in the ninth.
The Twinkies made two errors and walked 10 Guardians to help the cause. The improbable win helps us get back, get back, get back to where we once belonged. Heading to July up +1,522 albertbelles.