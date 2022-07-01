Blue Jays vs. Rays prediction: Toronto the pick

Home cooking!

The Blue Jays’ Jose “Rocky Road” Berrios (5-4, 5.86) was hit hard twice, both road games. Berrios was torched for 14 runs over just 6 ²/₃ innings.

The screwballing Stitches could do no worse. Jose is 3-0 pitching north of the border. The Rays are in Toronto. Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.45 ERA) throws for Tampa.

The dependable vet has surrendered four runs over his last 11 ¹/₃. The Rays’ injury report is long. Flying with the healthier Blue Jays for 10 units.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Wahoo!

Did you hear the one about the team who got three hits and won, 5-3? The Guardians, down 3-1, scored twice in the eighth inning, setting the stage for Andres Gimenez’s two-run walk-off jack in the ninth.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

The Twinkies made two errors and walked 10 Guardians to help the cause. The improbable win helps us get back, get back, get back to where we once belonged. Heading to July up +1,522 albertbelles.