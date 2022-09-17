Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction: Toronto the pick

Looking through the Saturday games and can’t seem to find a pitcher we can trust.

The Blue Jays play host to the Orioles, and Berrios has allowed only three runs in his last 12 innings and beat the O’s in Baltimore. He has lost once in 14 home starts.

Baltimore rookie Kyle Bradish has made 19 starts and deserved a better fate in his latest. He two-hit Boston, allowing one run and took the loss.

Toronto seems to have Bradish’s number though, the Jays scoring 11 runs in 12 ²/₃ innings.

Play 10 units on the Blue Jays.

Cubs win! We lose! Zach McKinstry homered, Marcus Stroman allowed three hits over seven, and they edged the Rockies, 2-1. Still up +1,325 slystallones.