Blue Jays vs. Brewers prediction: Ride with Corbin Burnes

The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers continue their weekend series Saturday afternoon. The Brewers are expected to pitch Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.31 ERA), while Toronto counters with lefty Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.94 ERA).

Burnes has been typically stellar. He has allowed more than two earned runs in just three of 14 starts and has held opponents to a run or less eight times. The Brewers have won six of his last eight starts. Current Blue Jays hitters have struggled against Milwaukee’s ace, batting just .132 in 117 plate appearances.

Corbin Burnes Getty Images

Kikuchi has a 4.94 ERA and has allowed at least three runs in four straight starts. He has pitched past the fifth inning only once since May 22.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Find out more about New York sports betting

The one edge Kikuchi does have in this matchup though is he’s a lefty. Heading into Friday, Milwaukee is batting .218 and averaging fewer than 4 runs per nine innings against left-handers this season.

Though the Brewers can struggle against lefties, they hold a distinct advantage on the mound in this matchup, especially with Kikuchi likely to last only 4-to-5 innings. If Burnes is on his game, the Brewers should get the win.

The play: Brewers, -150