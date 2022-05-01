Blue Jays vs. Astros prediction: Bet on Kevin Gausman

May Day! May Day! Skip the Lucky Charms, Sunday brunchers.

The “magically delicious” cereal is being investigated after the FDA said hundreds of people reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting after eating it. No word yet if those “sweet surprises” Amber Heard left on Johnny Depp’s bed were one of the hundreds reported.

The most interesting series this weekend is being played north of the border. The Astros are in Toronto.

Houston’s Framber Valdez was fried for six runs by the Angels, but rebounded, shutting out the Rangers for six innings.

The Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman has found his 2021 form. Gausman limited the Red Sox to one run over 14 innings in his past two starts. Play 10 units on the Jays.

Guardians! Shane Bieber left the game tied 1-1 after seven strong. Cleveland took a lead and held on to defeat the A’s 3-1. Four straight W’s. Up +138 mudcatgrants.