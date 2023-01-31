Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds by buying ESPN+ to watch him experience ‘crippling anxiety’

Nothing wrong with having a little fun at your husband’s expense.

Blake Lively revealed she bought ESPN+ this past weekend to watch her husband, Ryan Reynolds, experience “crippling anxiety” during Wrexham AFC’s match with Sheffield United.

“I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story with a picture of a distraught Reynolds watching the game at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, North East Wales. “Worth it.”

Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, was in attendance for the match with his and Lively’s 8-year-old daughter James, as the club faced off against Sheffield United during the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.





Lively said it was “worth it” in reference to subscribing to ESPN+ to watch her husband anxiously watch his club play. Instagram / blakelively

“If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes,” the 35-year-old actress added.

Lively, who wasn’t in attendance and is expecting her and Reynolds fourth child, explained that Wrexham AFC was three leagues below Sheffield United, saying, “life makes no sense.”

The uneven match-up between the two clubs ended in an unexpected and thrilling 3-3 tie, forcing the two sides to play again on Feb. 7.





Ryan Reynolds during Wrexham and Sheffield United match at Racecourse Ground on Jan. 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. Getty Images

Following the tie, the “Deadpool” actor took to Twitter to praise his club, saying the match was one of the most “exciting things” he’s ever seen.

“When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the struggling Welsh soccer club in February 2021 for $2.5 million and have rejuvenated its image since taking ownership.





Rob McElhenney and Reynolds during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, after purchasing the club. PA Images via Getty Images

Since the takeover, Wrexham AFC has qualified for the National League playoffs, which seemed unlikely just a few years ago.

In August of 2022, FX released the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series about the takeover.

Wrexham AFC is the oldest football club in Wales and the third-oldest professional football club in the World, according to FootballHistory.org.

“You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse Ground or (sponsor) Ifor Williams,” Reynolds said back in 2021 after purchasing the team, putting on a Welsh accent, “but you will.”