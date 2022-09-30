Blake Griffin signs one-year deal with Boston Celtics

With Danilo Gallinari out with a torn ACL and Robert Williams sidelined for at least the next two months after undergoing knee surgery, the Celtics were looking to bolster their front court.

They did so Friday, signing veteran power forward Blake Griffin, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Blake Griffin will add more frontcourt depth to the Celtics. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Griffin, 33, previously played with the Clippers, Pistons, and, most recently, the Nets. The five-time All-NBA forward signed the deal during the middle of Celtics training camp after being unsigned throughout the bulk of free agency.

The 12-year vet served as a bench presence for Brooklyn, putting up 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 17.1 minutes.

Griffin, a former No. 1 pick in 2009, was a perennial All-Star with the Clippers before getting hit with injuries.

But he reinvented himself after being traded to the Pistons in 2018. Griffin earned an All-Star nod and put up a career-best 24.5 points per game for Detroit.

In the past few seasons, though, injuries have again impacted Griffin’s play and at this stage of his career he’ll serve as a role player for Boston.