Blackhawks players’ cars stolen in Chicago valet robbery

Two Chicago Blackhawks players had luxury vehicles stolen from a Chicago restaurant’s valet stand last week.

CWBChicago, which covers crime in the Windy City, reported a valet stand at the Little Goat restaurant in the West Loop neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint by two assailants last Wednesday.

According to the outlet, the valet worker told cops that he was confronted by two men — one holding a gun — who demanded he open the key box. The men then drove off with a Porsche Panamera and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which belonged to Blackhawks players.

Video of the incident shows the men confront the valet and then make off with the vehicles.

Four valet stands have now been targeted by carjackers in the past three weeks as the city has failed in any meaningful way to get its carjacking epidemic under control. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, carjackings were up 105 percent in 2020 versus 2019, and through September 2021 they were up another 43.5 percent compared to 2021. This means the incidence of the crime has effectively tripled in two years.

A pair of men rob a Chicago valet stand, stealing cars belonging to two Blackhawks players. Screengrab/CWBChicago

Chicago ended 2021 as the city with the highest amount of homicides in the US, with 797, per ABC7 Chicago, 25 more than recorded in 2020 and the city’s highest total since 1996.

Per CWB, police have since recovered both of the vehicles, though it has not been made public which Blackhawks player were the victims of the carjacking.

Blackhawks PR did not respond to an email about the matter.