‘Bing Bong’ craze no longer working out for Knicks

BOSTON — Even the “Bing Bong Guy’’ has COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Jordie Bloom, who “integrated’’ the “Bing Bong’’ sound of the closing doors of the MTA’s subway system into Knicks’ lore, came down with coronavirus symptoms — headache, fatigue, fever, chills.

COVID-19 has ravaged the Knicks, who were without six players and two broadcasters during Saturday’s 114-107 loss to the Celtics.

Last time the Knicks faced Boston — in their season opener Oct. 21 — Bloom became a mini-celebrity after the double-overtime victory.

During the celebration outside the Garden, Bloom raced up to the cameras from “Sidetalk’’ — a show on social-media platforms — and boomed joyously “Bing Bong.’’ (The show had an ongoing riff about the sound of the MTA’s subway doors closing).

The rest is Knicks’ history. The video went viral. Knicks Twitter adopted the phrase as a mantra. Bloom set up a Twitter account called “Bing Bong Guy.’’

Jordie Bloom is the “Bing Bong Guy” from the recent viral video of Knicks fans. Screenshot courtesy of @sidetalknyc

And the Garden’s entertainment staff has incorporated “Bing Bong’’ into their home games on their scoreboard after critical 3-point baskets.

But with the Knicks reeling at 13-17 after a 5-1 start, “Bing Bong’’ has taken a turn for the worse.

One newspaper scribe wrote “Bing Bong’’ should be replaced by “Ping-Pong’’ because the Knicks might be headed to the lottery.

Bloom has gotten bashed on social media.

“A little heat? A little?’’ Bloom said. “A lot [of heat]. But it’s worth it. The real Knick fan respects it and appreciate what ‘Bing Bong’ is. But it’s others who don’t watch the games, see the score and say, ‘It’s Bing Bong’s fault.’ ”

“Bing Bong’’ was incorporated as part of the Knicks’ game experience on Nov. 1 vs. Toronto. They are 3-9 at home since.

“People are saying ‘Bing Bong’ has cursed the team,’’ Bloom said. “If you think ‘Bing Bong’ has the ability to curse the team like that, then I should be a voodoo specialist. That’s the way the Knicks fan base works — they look for every quirk they can.’’

Bloom is at almost every home game.

“Knicks Twitter is some of the most amazing people in the world, but after a loss it’s so toxic,’’ he said. “[Tom Thibodeau] was Coach of the Year last year and they’re calling for him to be fired. Maybe they want to think so negatively, so they’re positively surprised.’’

He’s gained a new appreciation for how much pressure a Knicks player has in playing in New York.

“I’m Bing Bong guy right now but I’m an ant in the size of the universe compared to the players,’’ Bloom said. “And it’s hard for me.’’

The arena response to “Bing Bong’’ echoing on the public address system is strong, but it’s often used when the club is down double-digits. But Bloom is starting to feel it’s misused.

“When they initially did it, I have nothing but respect for the Knicks and its public address system,’’ Bloom said. “They made it this premium thing. It started when [Evan] Fournier hit a 3, they’d rip a ‘Bing Bong.’ When the Knicks were up after a 3 that would cause a time out for the opposing team, they’d rip a ‘Bing Bong’ timeout. I texted my friend during the Warriors game. They’re ripping this way too much.

“They’re saturating the product. They’re trying to excite the crowd every time they do it on the Jumbotron. You do hear a big ‘Bing Bong’ in return from the fan base. But don’t use it when you’re way down.’’

During games, Bloom says he’s like Thibodeau — never smiling until it’s over. With many strong opinions on the team’s 13-16 record, Bloom is most fervent about a lack of defensive identity and continuity with revolving lineups.

And he doesn’t envision Alec Burks as a season-long starting point guard. They should trade for two-way point guard, Eric Bledsoe, he believes, after watching the Clippers last week.

“They came out of the gate, 5-1 — No. 1 3-point shooting team in the NBA,’’ Bloom said. “It’s not as if they got complacent, but it’s as if they let their defense act as if they’d be putting up 130 a game by hitting all their 3s.’’

“The Knicks need to get healthy, get a same lineup and a solidified identity,’’ said the Bing Bong Guy. “I think they’re going to go on a hot streak at some point.’’

And then let the “Bing Bongs’’ roll.