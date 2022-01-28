Billy Wagner unloads on ‘a–hole’ Curt Schilling over Hall of Fame diss
Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.
Billy Wagner was always one to speak with candor during his playing career, and in retirement he remains the same straight shooter.
So when Curt Schilling’s name was broached this week during an interview with The Post, the former Mets closer unleashed a characteristic 97 miles-per-hour heater.
“I think Schilling is an a–hole,” Wagner said.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.