Billy Wagner opens up about ‘real chance’ for Hall of Fame

Billy Wagner’s eighth year on the Hall of Fame ballot is complete, and where he stands will become clear on Jan. 24, when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s voting results are released.

The former Mets closer has been trending upward, last year receiving 51 percent of the vote. A 75 percent threshold is required — with a window of 10 years on the ballot — for election into Cooperstown.

With 38.6 percent of the ballots already released publicly (as of Thursday evening), according to Ryan Thibodeaux’s Hall of Fame tracking website, Wagner was sitting at 72.5 percent of the vote. But it should be noted that final results are typically several percentage points lower than what appears on Thibodeaux’s tracker. In any case, Wagner — if not elected this year — will be in a strong position for his potential final two years on the ballot.

The 16-year veteran with 422 career saves spoke this week to Post Sports+ about his candidacy, other potential inductees and his impressions of the Mets’ current closer, Edwin Diaz.

What are your thoughts on how your chances of reaching the Hall of Fame have progressed since your first year on the ballot?

Billy Wagner: It’s a far cry from where it started [10 percent in 2016]. I can’t be anything but pretty much overjoyed to get to this point where you actually have a reasonable thought that you possibly could get into the Hall of Fame. I’m very hopeful, I’m real excited. … It’s probably harder on me now that there’s that real chance than earlier. But I was told earlier, ‘Don’t hold your breath, you’re not going to see a real chance of this until you get into Year 8, 9 or 10.’ Hopefully, that works out.

Sixth on the all-time saves list, Billy Wagner is approaching the 75 percent threshold he needs to be voted into the Hall of Fame. Getty Images

What do you think is responsible for the steady uptick in support?

BW: I think the change has just been when you look at the numbers of dominance and you really dig into them. When you get into those later years on the ballot, people start to put a little more emphasis on looking at these numbers. How do you tell a guy that’s been that dominant — and that’s supposed to be one of the criteria — that he wasn’t dominant, but he was probably one of the most dominant in that era?

You played for many years against Scott Rolen (who has a decent chance of getting in this year). What are his Hall of Fame attributes?

BW: He is not a high-profile guy, but everything he did, his defense, he was just a constant professional. Other than his injuries, he was a dominant player through the years. He played on some really good teams when he was with the Cardinals that really set him apart. I think his longevity and his numbers are like mine in a lot of ways: We probably weren’t first on your list, but when you look at the numbers, you’re like, ‘Wait a minute.’ There’s not a lot of pomp and circumstance … but he was one of the best players in the league when he played.

With seven All-Star Game appearances and eight Gold Gloves, Scott Rolen has a good chance to be inducted into Cooperstown this year. Getty Images

What about your former Mets teammate Carlos Beltran, who debuted on the ballot in this voting cycle?

BW: He is just consistent. His defense, his offense, his numbers are terrific. I don’t think there’s anything numbers-wise to sit there and say he’s not someone who should be in the Hall of Fame. … His importance to a team was evident everywhere he went. He was probably one of the most overall talented players I ever played with, and it was fun to be around and see that for a short while.

The candidates with PED links have been held to a different standard on the Hall of Fame ballot. Should Beltran’s role in the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing scheme factor into the equation?

BW: Cheating is cheating, I guess, and we can call it that, but I think he paid his debt. He’s been penalized enough for what he did, and his on-field is really what you’re looking at. I know that character is a big component of what goes into the Hall of Fame, but there’s some Ty Cobbs in there, too. There’s some serious thugs in the Hall of Fame, so I wouldn’t say everybody is lining up for sainthood. But [Beltran] paid his price. What we’re trying to focus on are his numbers, and they’re very deserving of consideration. He’s very deserving.

Though Carlos Beltran’s involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal may hurt his Hall chances, Wagner believes his former Mets teammate was “one of the most overall talented players I ever played with.” Getty Images

What kind of pressure will Edwin Diaz face after receiving a new five-year contract for $102 million this offseason?

BW: He’s got to understand you will never live up to those numbers. You blow a save or give up a run and somebody’s going to be saying something about you in negative terms, so you can’t really base it. Your job is to get people out and to go out there and win baseball games. If you’re worried about what people are going to say, don’t look at the newspapers or social media. He’s going to have a bad day, he’s going to have a bad week, and people are going to say the same thing. We all go through it. Everybody that goes out there has the pressure. The money is really the least of it. I feel like when I watch him, ‘Wow, it was never that easy for me.’

What impresses you the most about him?

BW: For me, just being at Old Timers’ Day, it was neat to have a conversation with him. You really don’t know what the person is until you meet him, and I was just very impressed with how he held himself. You look back a few years ago when he came from Seattle, and people were ready to string him up somewhere. He really struggled, but he held himself together and kept battling, and all of a sudden he puts [some good] years together. … Coming from a small market to a big market is not easy because it’s unforgiving at times … and until you’re able to learn that and kind of deal with it, it’s very hard.

Business decisions

Several hours after the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fizzled on Tuesday, I received a text message from a Mets official:

“[Eduardo] Escobar is gonna have a good year.”

Eduardo Escobar saved his best for the last month of the 2022, hitting .321 with eight homers and 25 RBIs from September through the end of the regular season. Getty Images

Escobar likely would have been traded if the Correa deal was finalized, but now he’s in position to begin the season as the Mets’ primary third baseman. It’s something of an awkward position for Escobar, knowing the organization was ready to move on from him, but the veteran infielder is also enough of a professional to understand how baseball operates.

Wilmer Flores, who famously thought he was traded in-game by the Mets for Carlos Gomez in 2015 (the deal actually had been scuttled because of Gomez’s medicals) went through a similar situation and returned, producing well after his near-departure.

Correa would have been an upgrade over Escobar, but that doesn’t mean the Mets are hurting at third base. The Mets will certainly take a repeat of his second half last season, when he produced an .825 OPS.

Keith Hernandez-SNY talks resume

Keith Hernandez’s contract negotiations with SNY were set to resume late this week. The former first baseman, who has spent the past 17 seasons working alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling in the broadcast booth, saw his contract expire in December. Initial negotiations for a new deal began before the holidays, but the two sides were said to be a distance apart.