Billy Horschel rips ‘brainwashed’ LIV pros amid Cameron Young chatter

Billy Horschel wasn’t shy about ripping LIV Golf “hypocrites” in July, and he certainly isn’t mincing words now.

The 35-year-old golfer tore into the “brainwashed” pros who defected to the Saudi-backed league, noting how some “feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour.”

“I’ve said to some of the guys personally, I think they’ve been brainwashed,” Horschel said Wednesday during an appearance on Golf Channel.

“The way they feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour. I’ve had some of them tell me, ‘I’ll see you on Tour again.’ I said, ‘No you won’t.’”

Billy Horschel tore into “brainwashed” LIV Golf pros during a recent appearance on Golf Channel. Getty Images

Leading up to LIV Golf’s inaugural event in London in June, the PGA Tour announced that it would suspend players who joined its controversial rival. This month, eleven LIV golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, sued the PGA Tour over their suspensions.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford, who were also named in the suit, sought a temporary restraining order that would enable them to play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs. On Tuesday, however, a federal judge in California denied that request, to which Rory McIlroy — who has long been outspoken against LIV — remarked, “Common sense prevailed.”

Horschel, who tees of Thursday afternoon in Memphis, previously unloaded on the apparent hypocrisy regarding certain pros who have jumped ship to LIV, which is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Billy Horschel during the pro-am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 10, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Getty Images

“I’ve been really frustrated by it because there’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling the truth, that are lying about some things, and I just can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past,” Horschel said ahead of last month’s Scottish Open.

“I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour. I have ill will toward comments that they’ve made, comments saying that [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan doesn’t listen, the PGA Tour doesn’t listen to us.”

British Open champ Cameron Smith was the latest linked to the rebel tour. The British Open champ bristled at questions on the subject on Tuesday, after fellow Australian Cam Percy said that Smith and Marc Leishman “were gone” in regards to the LIV Tour.

Cameron Young was recently linked to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Getty Images

Cameron Young walks off the 17th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 28, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. PGA TOUR

The man who finished behind Smith at St. Andrew’s, Cameron Young, also could be headed to LIV Golf. One report said that Young would be going to the LIV Tour. However, a source said the 25-year-old Young ” is very strongly inclined to remain on the PGA Tour,” per Golfweek.