Bills WAGs welcome wife of QB Matt Barkley back to Buffalo

Bills Mafia is welcoming a few familiar faces back to Buffalo.

The Bills announced Monday they had signed veteran quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year deal, with the 31-year-old likely poised to compete with Case Keenum for the backup job behind starter Josh Allen. Once the news became official, Barkley and wife Brittany were welcomed back with open arms by a few Bills WAGs.

“Yeyy so excited to have you back,” Rachel Bush, the wife of safety Jordan Poyer, wrote Monday on her Instagram Story, to which Brittany replied, “Ahhhhh love you!”

Quarterback Matt Barkley and wife Brittany are returning to Buffalo and received a warm welcome Monday from some members of their Bills family Instagram/Brittany Barkley

Brittany Williams, the girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, welcomed the Barkleys back to Buffalo in her Instagram Story on Monday Instagram/Brittany Williams

Brittany regularly rocked Barkley’s jersey on Bills game days during the quarterback’s first stint in Buffalo Instagram/Brittany Barkley

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of quarterback Allen, also exclaimed, “The gang is back together.”

Barkley has bounced around the league since being drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles in 2013. He first landed in Buffalo back in October 2018 and signed a two-year deal with the team two months later. The former USC product was most recently part of the Falcons before his contract expired in January.

During Barkley’s first stint with the Bills, Brittany hung out with Williams on game days, when they were also joined by Meg DiMarco and Meghan Hughes, the significant others of cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Jerry Hughes, respectively.

Brittany also joined Williams and fellow Bills WAGs for Buffalo games Instagram/Brittany Barkley

Barkley previously played for the Bills from 2018 to 2020 Diamond Images/Getty Images

“There is something so special here in Buffalo. So proud of this team and my hubby @mattbarkley,” Brittany wrote on Instagram in January 2020. “MOST grateful for the team of women behind ALL these men, they are like no other.”

The Barkleys have been married since 2013 and have three children together.