Bills vs. Browns NFL Week 11 prediction: Take the underdog

The Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns at home in Orchard Park, NY., on Sunday. Mother Nature, however, had other ideas. As of Friday night, Buffalo had already been hammered with 66 inches of snow, with more expected through Sunday.

The NFL was forced to move the game to Detroit and I think that hurts the Bills. There will be many more Browns fans at the neutral site than there would have been in Buffalo, yet the Bills are still 7.5-point favorites.



The other thing that hurts the Bills is they have struggled to stop the run recently. In their last three games, they have given up 529 yards on the ground (176.3 YPG). The Browns should be able to lean on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to eat clock and shorten the game.

I’m not taking much away from Cleveland’s loss to Miami last Sunday. For some reason, the Browns never got off the bus coming off their bye week and were dominated in every facet of the game. But if you look at the Browns’ total body of work this season, they are a tough team to blow out. Of Cleveland’s six losses, four have come by three points or less.

This is an important game for Buffalo. The Bills went from Super Bowl favorites to just trying to win the division after losing two straight. Buffalo is still one of the better teams in the AFC but laying nearly eight points on a neutral field is a bit much. I’ll take the Browns to keep it close.

Bills vs. Browns pick: Browns +7.5.