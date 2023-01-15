Bills survive Dolphins scare with rally to win AFC Wild Card game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on.

The AFC’s No. 2 seed held off a major scare from their division rival Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card game 34-31 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

After leading 17-0 in the first half, the Bills needed to rally from 24-20 down in the third quarter to stay alive in the NFL playoffs.

The Bills’ Gabe Davis (r.) and Josh Allen celebrate a touchdown during their playoff games against the Dolphins on Sunday. AP

Josh Allen’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis helped make it 34-24 with 2:07 left in the third proved to be the difference.

Buffalo did need to stop Miami on a 4th and 6 near midfield late in the fourth to hold on.