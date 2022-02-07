Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs enjoy ‘priceless’ back and forth during 2022 Pro Bowl

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs had never played against one another at the NFL level before, as the Bills and Cowboys hadn’t during the first two seasons of the career of Trevon, the younger Diggs. So, the duo’s first chance to face one another in a professional setting was the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The brothers took advantage of their opportunity to square off on Sunday afternoon. They were, arguably, the prime draw of an otherwise dull exhibition.

The Diggs’ first notable play matched up against one another came late in the first half. It featured the elder Diggs, Stefon, trying his hand at Trevon’s cornerback position while Trevon played wide-out for the first time since his college days at Alabama.

It took Kirk Cousins a couple of plays to target the brother-brother matchup. Once he did, it was Stefon that emerged victoriously.

In the second half, the two faced off once again, albeit in a different way. Stefon was playing offense this time, and he took a reverse toss and headed right around the right tackle.

Trevon tried to come up and make the stop. However, his brother changed directions quickly enough to create a massive lane to the end-zone.

Those were the two most notable plays that involved both of the Diggs brothers, but they weren’t the only ones. The Bills and Cowboys stars jawed with each other at various points of the game and consistently got into one another’s faces.

All told, it was an entertaining display from the duo. Both players ended the day with solid stat lines. Stefon caught three passes for 29 yards, ran for a 4-yard touchdown and also threw a 15-yard pass. Meanwhile, Trevon had an interception, a pass defense and a tackle.

After the game, the two exchanged jerseys, something that they have not yet had the opportunity to do after an NFL game.

And the elder Diggs took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his first career game against his brother.

“Doing what you love with the people you love,” Diggs wrote. “Priceless.”