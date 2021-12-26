Bills’ Stefon Diggs appears to curse out Patriots fans after touchdown

Gillette Stadium is always a hostile environment for opposing teams, and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had clearly heard enough from the opposing fans.

Diggs caught a touchdown pass 1:45 before halftime to put Buffalo up 17-7 over the Patriots, and after running out the back of the end zone, he went over to the stands where some New England fans were pointing at him.

Audio of the play from CBS’s broadcast captured Diggs appearing to say, “You, you, you” at each of the fans. One fan appeared to call him a “f—ing coward,” to which Diggs responded, “Shut the f— up.”

The Bills came out of the gate strong against the current top team in the AFC East, scoring a touchdown with 6:37 left in the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 3-yard touchdown. The Patriots tied the game with a 16-yard touchdown rush by Damien Harris in the second quarter, but a 25-yard field goal gave Buffalo the lead again with 9:01 remaining in the half.

Diggs’ scoring play came after the talented wideout rushed ahead on a seam route up the middle for a 12-yard score.

Buffalo came into the game trailing New England by a game in the AFC East standings, with the Bills sitting at 8-6 and the Patriots checking in at 9-5. The Bills are trying to avenge an earlier season loss to the Patriots, when New England defeated Buffalo 14-10 at Highmark Stadium in a blizzard in Orchard Park, New York.

Diggs was quiet in the last game, catching four passes for 51 yards and no touchdowns. Back on Dec. 28, 2020, he had one of the best games of his career against the Patriots, catching nine passes on 11 targets for 145 yards and matching a career-high with three receiving touchdowns.

The stakes in the matchup are high, as FiveThirtyEight would give the Bills an 88 percent chance to win the division with a win against the Patriots, while New England would have only a 12 percent chance to win. With a New England win, the Patriots would have a 99 percent chance to win the division, while Buffalo would drop to 0. They could clinch the division with a win against the Bills and a Dolphins’ loss on Monday to the Saints.