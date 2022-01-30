Bills star ‘a winner to me’ despite loss

Emmanuel Sanders’ wife Gabby penned a heartfelt tribute to the Bills wide receiver after his season ended last weekend with an overtime loss to the Chiefs.

“Although you didn’t get to bring a Ring to the team & city who deserved it most this season, you completed year 12 of your career, played in 3 Super Bowls, got a ring, a 3x probowler and just played in your 7th round of playoffs in the NFL,” the stylist and kids fashion designer wrote alongside a photo with Sanders at Arrowhead Stadium. “A playoff game that is, arguably, the best the NFL has seen.

“Still smells, looks and walks off that field a winner to me! Every time! Prada you!! 4L.”

The Bills star tallied 626 yards and four touchdowns this season. Sanders added one catch for 16 yards in the divisional round loss to the Chiefs — a 42-36 win by Kansas City that became an instant classic and have caused many to question the NFL’s overtime procedures.

Sanders added a heart emoji in the comments, to which his wife added, “The best teammate on the field and at home too.”

Sanders and Gabby share two kids together, a son Princeton and daughter Zoie.

Emmanuel Sanders will enter free agency once again in March. Getty Images

Sanders signed a one year, $6 million deal with the Bills last March and will once again enter NFL free agency in March.