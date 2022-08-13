Bills rookies sing Backstreet Boys rendition in training camp video

Aidan Hutchinson has some competition.

After the Lions rookie showed off his singing skills on “Hard Knocks” this week, the Bills’ rookies gave a rendition of their own, belting out “I Want It That Way,” from the Backstreet Boys, in full harmony.

The rest of the team was watching on for the performance, with quarterback Josh Allen in particular getting into it. Allen turned his phone flashlight on and waved it back and forth, as if at a concert.

It wasn’t quite as much of a reaction as Hutchinson got with his performance of “Billie Jean” with the Lions — where the entire team sung along to the chorus — but it was memorable nonetheless.

The training camp tradition has gotten some virality this year, so perhaps we’ll start to see more videos come out.

For now, though, it’s Hutchinson and the Bills’ quartet competing for the top spot.