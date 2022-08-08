Bills quarterback Josh Allen steamed after fan throws football at him

Josh Allen was unsuspectingly on the receiving end of a pass at the conclusion of Buffalo Bills training camp this weekend – and he wasn’t happy about it.

As Allen jogged off the field at St. John Fisher University and into the locker room following Sunday’s practice, he waved to several members of the Bills Mafia that held out jerseys and paraphernalia to be signed. Once it seemed as though the star quarterback wasn’t going to stop and sign autographs, one desperate fan took matters into their own hands.

An unidentified member in the stands threw a football that was in its original cardboard packaging at the signal-caller. The ball hit Allen directly in the groin, prompting him to turn around and make his displeasure known.

Josh Allen Getty

Allen repeatedly called the fan that threw the football “disrespectful” as he pointed towards the bleachers.

Those in attendance clearly didn’t learn their lesson, as moments after the altercation Stefon Diggs found himself in a very similar situation. The 28-year-old wide receiver stopped to sign several items before entering the locker room, but was quickly overwhelmed by a plethora of jerseys and footballs that fans began throwing onto the field.

Diggs remained on the field to autograph several of the pieces that were thrown his way but eventually fled the chaotic scene without returning any of the gear. He turned once more before departing to shrug off the pleading fans and wave goodbye.

Bills fans are not the only ones to go too far this year. Just last month, a baseball fan went viral at the MLB All-Star Game for all the wrong reasons as he battled several kids for an autograph from Astros ace Justin Verlander.