Bills’ Matt Milano not fined for illegal hit on Tua Tagovailoa

Bills linebacker Matt Milano didn’t receive a fine for the illegal hit on Sunday that started Tua Tagovailoa’s string of injuries this past week.

Milano was penalized with roughing a passer during the Bills’ 21-19 loss against the Dolphins last Sunday for tackling Tagovailoa after he released the ball.

The hit unmistakenly shook up Tagovailoa, who was taken to the Dolphins locker room for a concussion evaluation.

The third-year Dolphins QB was cleared by a neurotrauma consultant who made “several mistakes” during their evaluation and allowed Tagovailoa to continue playing Sunday.

Tagovailoa later was sacked again on Thursday against the Bengals and horrifically left the game on a stretcher.

The NFLPA is looking into the situation and plans to use “every legal option” to solve the case. On Saturday, the players’ organization reportedly fired the consultant who cleared Tagovailoa against the Bills.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said there’s no date set for Tagovailoa’s return to the field.