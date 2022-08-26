Bills ‘made aware’ of Matt Araiza rape allegations ‘last month’

The Buffalo Bills “were made aware” of the allegations surrounding punter Matt Araiza “last month,” The Athletic’s Tim Graham reported Thursday, the same day a civil lawsuit was filed in California accusing the former San Diego State University athlete and two others of gang-raping a minor.

Citing a source, Graham noted that the organization “did not know” of the disturbing claims when they selected Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April, “but did know when they cut [veteran punter] Matt Haack on Monday.” Further, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Bills “have known about this for a few weeks,” and “are looking into the entire situation.”

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is accused of gang-raping a teen at an off-campus party while at San Diego State. AP

Matt Araiza had been selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. AP

Araiza, who earned the “Punt God” moniker during his collegiate career, was named the Bills’ starter on Monday. Three days later, the 22-year-old was accused in the suit of having sex with a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to the Los Angeles Times, in addition to Zavier Leonard, who is listed on the Aztecs’ roster, and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who was on the team last season.

The alleged victim says in the suit that she went in and out of consciousness during the ordeal but “remembers moments as the men took turns assaulting her,” the Los Angeles Times detailed.

Kerry Armstrong, who is serving as Araiza’s lawyer, denied the accusations to the Los Angeles Times, stating, “It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills told the Los Angeles Times in a statement Thursday that they “were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021.”

“Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point,” the statement continued.

Araiza traveled with the Bills for their preseason finale Friday against the Panthers in Carolina, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi confirmed.

Matt Araiza had been named the Bills’ starting punter earlier this week. AP

Prior to his release from the Bills, Haack — who is entering his sixth season in the league — had spent the 2021 season in Buffalo after four years in Miami. He was signed by the Colts earlier this week.