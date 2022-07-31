Bills’ Josh Allen involved in brief training camp fight

Hitting the quarterback is a big no-no during training camp. And Josh Allen has got no issue reminding his teammates of that.

During Bills camp on Saturday, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips appeared to bump Allen after a play, sparking a scrum that included some pushing and shoving.

Keeping their MVP candidate healthy is obviously one of the most important things the Bills can do during training camp, as Buffalo’s hopes for a first-ever Super Bowl largely rest on Allen’s shoulders.

Saturday was Buffalo’s first day in full pads, though, and evidently, the defense was a bit too eager. And Allen, in a rarity for a quarterback, was the one who initiated the shoving.

Josh Allen throws during Bills training camp on July 30, 2022. AP

“If I have [seen that], it’s been few and far between,” center Mitch Morse said, according to The Athletic.

“Maybe once or twice but Josh is a little different,” running back Devin Singletary said, per The Athletic. “We all know that.”

What matters for the Bills is that the scrum was brief and Allen walked away without any harm.

As long as he gets to Week 1 healthy, Buffalo will be happy.