Bills’ Josh Allen injury might not be as bad as it looked

Perhaps Josh Allen’s injury isn’t quite as bad as some originally feared.

We got a bit more clarity on the Bills quarterback’s injury on Tuesday, with rumors swirling that the MVP frontrunner had a serious UCL injury and his availability going forward would be in doubt.

“My understanding is it is a UCL sprain, I believe is the proper term, which is a tiny tear. Some sort of an injury to his UCL, his throwing [elbow],” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” podcast. “If you watch it in slow motion, it’s a lot worse.

“It seems like something that Josh Allen will be able to manage. I do not know for sure — 100 percent sure — that he will play this week. But it sounds like a short-term injury and it sounds like something that the team believes he will be able to play through.”

Josh Allen throws a pass against the Jets on Nov. 6, 2022. Getty Images

Allen was seen wincing at several points throughout the Bills’ game in Week 9, a shocking 20-17 loss to the Jets in East Rutherford. The NFL’s fourth-leading passer had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing for 205 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Perhaps the injury affected his play, but it doesn’t seem like it will be something that will force him to shut it down for the rest of the season. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Bills’ No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, appeared to celebrate something on Tuesday night.

“Rejoice…” Diggs tweeted.

It remains unclear if Allen will be able to play in the Bills’ Week 10 matchup against the Vikings, and whether he will be hampered if he does. Still, Buffalo fans have to be happy as their Super Bowl hopes remain alive – for now.