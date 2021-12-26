Bills’ Jordan Poyer calls out reporter following win over Patriots: ‘Where that Jerry Sullivan at?’

The AFC East race got much tighter on Sunday with Buffalo’s 33-21 rout of New England, with both teams now at 9-6 on the season and 1-1 against each other.

The last time the two faced off in Week 13, rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times as the Patriots ran it 46 times for 222 yards en route to the 14-10 win. That result prompted local TV reporter Jerry Sullivan to ask two of Buffalo’s defensive backs — Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer — if they were embarrassed by Buffalo’s run defense in that game.

The two didn’t take kindly to the question.

So when the two teams faced off three weeks later and Jones threw two interceptions — both of which were hauled in by Hyde — his teammate Poyer wanted to make sure Sullivan knew what the deal was.

In fact, it was front of mind as he walked off the field at the end of the game.

Warning: Tweet contains NSFW language

Jordan Poyer screaming “Where that Jerry Sullivan at? What the fuck’s he got to say?” as the safety walks to the locker room. Which is an interesting thing to have on the top of one’s mind coming off a football field. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 26, 2021

Hyde finished the game with six tackles and the two picks, while Poyer registered three tackles, one of which went for a loss.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bills, who will conclude their season with games against the Falcons and the Jets. New England ends its season against Jacksonville and Miami.