Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie does gender reveal for sister in Bills’ win

This is the ultimate gender reveal.

Bills receiver wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did a gender reveal for his sister after scoring a touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-10 win against the Rams in Thursday’s season-opener.

“It’s a boy,” McKenzie yelled into an NBC Sports camera while celebrating in the end zone. The moment was also captured in a video posted to the Bills’ verified Tik Tok, that appeared to be filmed at a watch party that doubled as McKenzie’s sister’s gender reveal.

McKenzie’s sister can be seen jumping up and down in the clip, which included loud cheers from guests at the event.

Isaiah McKenzie does a gender reveal for his sister after scoring a touchdown in Bills’ 31-10 win against the Rams on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. TikTok/Buffalo Bills

The Bills wideout reposted the video to Twitter. In response to one fan that tweeted, “This pretty dope. But I wanna know the plan if he didn’t score,” McKenzie wrote, “I GUESS WE WILL NEVER KNOW.”

The Bills pulled ahead again in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to McKenzie to put the Bills up 17-10. Buffalo later sealed the win with an incredible catch by Stefon Diggs to extend their lead to 31-10.

Isaiah McKenzie’s sister celebrating the receiver’s gender reveal for her after scoring a touchdown in Bills’ 31-10 win against the Rams on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. TikTok/Buffalo Bills

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) celebrates a touchdown during in the season-opener between the Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo will play host to Tennessee in Week 2.