Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals his one Josh Allen concern

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one critique for his star quarterback.

After a season-ending loss to the Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs earlier this month, Beane said he wants to see Josh Allen take fewer hits in 2023.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai tackles Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts after being tackled against the Bengals during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.



Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.



Beane’s assessment came after Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts this season, giving him 546 total carries in five seasons with Buffalo. The 26-year-old quarterback also took 33 sacks, the second-most in his career.

The Bills ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards per game this season, with 762 yards coming from Allen.

This is the second straight year the Bills lost in the divisional round and the fourth consecutive season they lost in the playoffs. Buffalo faced Kansas City in the divisional round last year, losing 42-36 in an overtime shootout.





Bills GM Brandon Beane during training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. Getty Images





Josh Allen ahead of a wild-card playoff game in January 2023. Getty Images

For a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Bills need to diversify their run game and protect their starting quarterback at all costs.

Allen is under contract with the Bills through 2028.