Bills fans help dig out players as team avoids snow disaster

It’s all hands on deck getting the Bills out of snowed-in Buffalo for their game in Detroit against the Browns on Sunday.

Bills Mafia shoveled out a number of their favorite team’s players as they looked to escape the intense snowstorm Saturday.

Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam posted a picture of a few neighbors helping clear a path for him to get out of his driveway. Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney had a bit of help from the “City of Good Neighbors” as four people helped clear a patch for them to get to the airport.

“Wow, let’s go,” Knox said in a video. “Never seen anything like it.”

Bills fans even busted out a snow blower to get Spencer Brown on the road to the airport.

Bills fans help the team dig out from the snowstorm. Twitter

Even local authorities got involved with the effort as Chris Horvatis of WIVB-TV in Buffalo reported that the Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and Orchard Park Police are trying to escort busses from Lockport to Highmark Stadium and then to the airport. The Orchard Park area where the Bills stadium is located has been hit with around 77 inches of snow. All the Bills players and coaches made it to the Bill training center, according to ESPN.

The were even concerns this morning that the team would be able to fly out at Buffalo Airport just reopened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The team is however on track to leave for Detroit around 4 p.m., according to ESPN.

Sunday’s Bills-Browns is still scheduled to be played, though the league moved the matchup from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit. It will keep its scheduled 1 p.m. airtime on CBS. The Lions play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, making their field available.