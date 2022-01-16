Bills fan throws a sex toy on the field following Patriots touchdown

Bills fans upheld one of their strangest traditions during Saturday’s 47-17 wild-card victory against the Patriots.

Following Kendrick Bourne’s touchdown catch with 4:12 remaining in the third quarter, the Patriots wide receiver was shown on the CBS broadcast pointing at a sex toy that landed in the corner of the end zone.

Aside from jumping through tables, Bills fans became famous for throwing sex toys on the field against the Patriots in 2016, and have kept the tradition going since.

The stadium PA reportedly issued a reminder not to throw objects onto the field, but that didn’t stop Bills Mafia. Someone snuck in with the sex toy and successfully hurled it into the end zone to keep up the unique tradition against the Patriots.

During a regular-season matchup in 2016, a Bills fan recorded the “dildo launch” that sparked the tradition. The tosser wrote “Brady’s dildo” on the toy and threw it onto the field, intending for the then-Patriots quarterback to notice it.

With Saturday’s win, Buffalo advanced to the divisional round for the second year in a row. If the Chiefs beat the Steelers on Sunday, the Bills will face off with Kansas City on the road. If Pittsburgh wins, Buffalo will host Cincinnati.