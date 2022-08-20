Bills’ Dawson Knox breaks silence on brother Luke Knox’s death

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox thanked fans for their support after the death of his brother, 22-year-old Florida International University football player Luke Knox.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus,” Dawson Knox tweeted. “We’ll celebrate his life at Christ Pres. Church tomorrow, visitation starting at 2pm and the service will start at 4pm.”

The Bills tight end also included the link to the livestream of his brother’s funeral and memorial services, which will take place in their home state of Tennessee.

Instagram

Luke Knox spent four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU for his fifth year. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement following the announcement of the 22-year-old’s death. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered his condolences in a tweet Thursday: “I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke,” Kiffin wrote. “He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him.”

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” FIU athletics said in a statement. “Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”