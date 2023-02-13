Bills’ Damar Hamlin wants to play football again after collapse

Damar Hamlin hopes there is football in his future.

About six weeks after the Bills safety’s harrowing on-field collapse in Cincinnati due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin told Michael Strahan during a Fox interview before Super Bowl 2023 that he’d like to play again.

“Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation,” Hamlin said, via ESPN. “But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Doctors have been more concerned about Hamlin living a normal life than being able to play football again.

“It’s a tough situation,” Hamlin said. “They can’t really tell, because it’s like — it’s an up-to-me thing I guess or, you know, it’s just — it’s a long road. They’re just worried about trying to get me back to normal as much as they can.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 after a collision with Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. He was resuscitated on the field and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A week later, he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, and on Jan. 11, he was discharged to continue rehab at home.

Hamlin paused when he was asked by Strahan what he remembers before his collision with Higgins.

“That’s something I don’t really want to get too deep in the details of,” Hamlin said. “That’s something I’m still trying to work through, you know, why that happened to me.”

Hamlin was recognized on the field before Super Bowl 2023, along with Bills and Bengals medical personnel. During the game, Fox showed Hamlin sitting with Donna Kelce, the mom of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Hamlin also posted a photo on Twitter of him with LeBron James at the game.