Bills’ Damar Hamlin posts first message since collapsing

Damar Hamlin is feeling the love.

The Bills safety posted on Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field and suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals last Monday, his first public comments since the incident. Hamlin has been able to talk with his loved ones — he talked with his team over FaceTime on Friday — but the post is the safety’s first after he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin said. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.

“We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Fans and players flooded the post’s comments. Tee Higgins, the Bengals receiver who Hamlin tackled shortly before going into cardiac arrest, commented with a prayer hand emoji.

Damar Hamlin posted on social media for the first time on Saturday since going into cardiac arrest. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Hamlin woke up Wednesday night after the football world was stunned by the 24-year-old’s collapse. He immediately asked through writing if the Bills won against the Bengals. Doctors responded he “won the game of life” — a quote that was put into a graphic on his Instagram post.

The safety has been taking massive steps forward in his recovery, with the Bills recently sharing Hamlin no longer requires a breathing tube.