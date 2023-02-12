Bills’ Damar Hamlin makes Super Bowl appearance: ‘Ain’t it a blessing’

Damar Hamlin is vibing out at the Super Bowl.

The Bills safety posted a selfie on Twitter at State Farm Stadium in Arizona before the Eagles-Chiefs kickoff on Sunday for Super Bowl 2023. Hamlin is recovering after going into cardiac arrest mid-game during a regular season game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 and became an NFL icon in the process.

“Ain’t it a blessing,” Hamlin said in the post.

Video also captured the safety dapping up his childhood friend, Eagles star running back Miles Sanders, on the field.

Hamlin has received massive support after his collapse – with rival players and celebrities wearing his jersey and praying for his recovery. The 24-year-old should still be able to play football again, though there is no timetable. Hamlin wants to continue playing, but his impact is still being felt off-the-field through his charity Chasing M’s.

“I’m a person who, I kind of like my privacy in a way,” Hamlin said in an interview with Michael Strahan. “But this situation just brought me to the light of the world, which is a good thing in a way, because I think I stand for so much good and I want to set a good example for communities around the world.”

Follow the New York Post’s live updates of Super Bowl 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for the latest score, news and analysis.

The safety’s charity raised over $9 million and Hamlin told TMZ Sports he’s “going to change the world.” He recently partnered with the American Heart Association and received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award.