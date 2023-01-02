Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field, receives CPR after making tackle in chilling scene

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR after he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the team’s game against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

There was no immediate word on his condition. The game was temporarily suspended and both teams went to the locker room.

The second-year player out of the University of Pittsburgh made a tackle and got to his feet before falling back to the ground during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.

The situation quickly became dire as an ambulance was rushed on the field and EMTs began to work on the 24-year-old Hamlin.

According to ESPN’s broadcast, medical officials administered CPR to Hamlin. He was put on a stretcher and given an IV while surrounded by emotional players from both teams. He is also receiving oxygen in the ambulance as he was taken off the field.

Damar Hamlin collapses on the field. Screengrab (2)

The Bengals and Bills were originally going to be given five minutes to warm up and resume play, but the game was then temporarily suspended to give both teams a chance to regroup. It is unknown if and when the game will resume. The Bengals lead 7-3.