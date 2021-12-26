Bills’ Cole Beasley fined almost $100K for COVID violations

Cole Beasley is racking up fines for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols to the tune of almost $100,000, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

That includes a $14,600 fine in August when league officials were in the Bills facility to review protocols. According to Mortensen, that fine has been doubled multiple times as Beasley has been caught breaking protocols on video monitoring.

The unvaccinated Beasley, who made headlines during training camp for criticizing the league’s COVID policies, is missing Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in protocol, though Buffalo hasn’t said whether he’s tested positive. Under league rules, he’ll still be paid for the game, though Mortensen also reports that some executives feel that rule needs to be revisited.

In July, Beasley said he was “not anti- or pro-vax — I’m pro-choice. With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.”

Cole Beasley Getty Images

Before that, Beasley had complained on Twitter about the NFLPA’s handling of protocols, saying it wasn’t fair to the unvaccinated, and comparing the vaccine to taking “meds for a leg that isn’t broken.”

Changing the policy so unvaccinated players aren’t paid for missed time would put the NFL in line with the NHL, which doesn’t give game checks to unvaccinated players who miss games in Canada or due to being in protocol.

Beasley hadn’t missed any time this season before Sunday, but was placed into protocol as a close contact in August.

His absence is a big one for the Bills, who are down their No. 2 receiver in a huge game against the Patriots. Buffalo came into Sunday needing a win to tie New England at the top of the AFC East.