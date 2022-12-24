Bill O’Brien could be going back to Patriots to run offense

Matt Patricia’s struggles could be Bill O’Brien’s opening to get back in the NFL.

With the Patriots continuing to sputter with Patricia serving as the first-year offensive coordinator, O’Brien is considered a “strong option” to return to New England to run the offense again, according to NFL Network.

Bill O’Brien Getty Images

The Patriots’ offense has struggled since Bill Belichick, left, moved Matt Patricia, center, into the offensive play-calling role. Diamond Images/Getty Images

O’Brien, who is finishing his second season as the offensive coordinator on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, previously served on Bill Belichick’s Patriots staff from 2007-2011. He was only the offensive coordinator for his final year there but took over play-calling duties in 2009.

Belichick’s attempt to move Patricia, a long-time defensive coordinator and coach, to the other side of the ball has not gone as planned. Entering this weekend, the Patriots’ offense ranked 17th in points scored, 23rd in passing yards and 19th in rushing yards.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” Belichick said of the offense during a Dec. 5 interview on WEEI. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes … it’s too hard to do that.”

Quarterback Mac Jones has been visibly frustrated during games, seemingly at some of the play-calling, including one outburst against the Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” earlier this month. But Jones later said his frustration was not directed at Patricia.

O’Brien, meanwhile, is finishing up a two-year contract at Alabama, per NFL Network, and without any extension, a potential return to the NFL looms. Before heading to Alabama, O’Brien had been the head coach of the Texans from 2014-2020.