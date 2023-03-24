Bill Murray taunted UConn’s Dan Hurley to take off shirt after win

Bill Murray wanted skin in the game.

In celebration following UConn’s comfortable victory over Arkansas 88-65 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014 when they won the national championship, Murray gestured to head coach Dan Hurley to take off his shirt for the accomplishment, as Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman does after big wins.

However, Hurley didn’t seem interested in the idea, even as the Academy Award-nominated actor and crowd taunted the fifth-year coach.

Some of the crowd cheered, “take it off,” while Murray gestured with his vest at Hurley.

As a comedian who has starred in several comedies such as “Caddyshack,” “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog’s Day” and was an acclaimed cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” this poke at Arkansas comes as no surprise.





Bill Murray gestures to Uconn head coach Dan Hurley to take off his shirt in celebration of his Sweet 16 victory. Twitter

Murray has been in attendance in support of UConn throughout the NCAA Tournament, as his son, Luke Murray, is Hurley’s assistant coach.

“He did pick UConn in his bracket,” Luke told Sports Handle. “My uncle Brian went to St. Mary’s and was cheering for St. Mary’s tonight. My dad definitely picked UConn; they sat on opposite sides. He sat behind the St. Mary’s bench and my dad was with the winners.”

From Illinois, Murray has changed allegiances since his son joined the Huskies in 2021 and as a fan of Hurley, who Luke worked under at both Wagner and Rhode Island.

With two more rounds to go until the championship, Hurley may be saving his best celebration for last, where Murray may get his wish.





Dan Hurley very much kept his shirt on. AP





Bill Murray watches as UConn advances to the Elite Eight. USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Uconn will take on No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight round on Saturday, March 25, at 8:49 p.m.