Bill Burr roasts Derek Jeter during guest spot on Red Sox broadcast

Bill Burr roasts Derek Jeter during guest spot on Red Sox broadcast

by

Comedian Bill Burr did a guest spot in the NESN booth on Tuesday during the Red Sox’s game against the Blue Jays, so naturally, Derek Jeter became a target.

The Massachusetts native broke out his impression of Jeter – saying it was the only one in his act – jack-knifing out of the way when he saw a fastball down the middle of the plate.

“Like six times out of 10 he’d get a ball,” Burr said. “Granted, he was one of the greatest who ever did it.”

Burr is a known Boston sports fan who became popular via his Monday Morning Podcast, along with standup specials. He currently has a deal with Netflix and is going on tour this year.

Surprisingly, he did cut Jeter a bit of a break.

“That guy he was incredible,” Burr said. “I don’t hate individuals. They’re great. I can’t work up that level of hate. … There’s a whole bunch of Yankees that I love. I just hate them. That’s just what you’re supposed to do.”

Bill Burr throws a ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox game Tuesday
Getty Images
Derek Jeter with the Yankees in 2014
Derek Jeter with the Yankees in 2014
Getty Images

The Hall of Fame shortstop batted .291 lifetime against the Red Sox and .266 at Fenway Park. He played more games at Fenway than any other road ballpark and more games against Boston than any other opposing team except the Orioles.

He ended his career at Fenway in 2014 and got similar respect from the crowd, exiting to an ovation after a 20-year career.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.