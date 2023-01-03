Bill Belichick’s interview gets awkward after Tom Brady question

Bill Belichick did not want to talk much about Tom Brady’s movie.

The film “80 for Brady” comes out in February, featuring four elder women traveling to Houston to watch Brady and the Patriots play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The trailer for the movie features Brady’s former teammates such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Belichick was appearing on his weekly spot on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI, and was asked if Brady had invited him to appear in the movie.

“Yeah, I’ll leave that to Tom,” Belichick said, as covered by NESN. “I’m not going to get involved in anything that he does. Whatever comments there are to be made, they should be made by him, not anybody else. But thanks for asking.”

To this, Hill responded, “Bill would play himself. I feel like you should be in the film, Bill. That’s just me, my own personal opinion.”

Belichick did not respond to this comment, and several seconds passed.

Bill Belichick reacts during the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins on Jan. 1. USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady passes during the Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers on Jan. 1. Getty Images

“Alright, Bill, thanks, and we’ll talk to you next week,” Hill said.

Belichick concluded: “Alright, great. Sounds good. Thank you.”

Belichick coached Brady in New England from 2000 through 2019. The duo won six Super Bowls and won an additional three AFC championships. While the relationship ended with reports of a rift between the legendary quarterback and coach, there have been rumors that a reconciliation could be possible in 2023.

“Don’t ever write off the Patriots,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who covered the team from 2009 through 2021, wrote in late November.