Bill Belichick won’t speak at combine amid Brian Flores questions

Don’t expect to hear from Bill Belichick at the NFL scouting combine.

Even though there are questions lingering for the Patriots coach to answer — namely surrounding text messages exposed by Brian Flores in his lawsuit against the NFL — the Patriots are the only team not scheduled to have either their coach or an executive speak in Indianapolis this upcoming week, according to ESPN.

Though the league doesn’t require such interviews, it does encourage them. This isn’t the first time Belichick has held out — in fact he’s done so regularly — but it does come at a time in which his absence is somewhat pressing.

Following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and three other offensive assistants, Belichick would be asked to address the state of his staff. And then there are the texts to Flores, which help trigger a bombshell lawsuit.

Bill Belichick Getty Images

In those texts, Belichick — thinking he was texting Brian Daboll — texted Flores congratulations on getting the Giants head coaching job. Flores wasn’t scheduled to interview until the next day.

Flores has used the texts to try and show that his interview with the Giants was a sham, as it was apparently known in league circles that Daboll would get the job even before everyone had interviewed.

Flores has since been hired by the Steelers as an assistant coach, but still has the lawsuit for hiring discrimination pending against all 32 NFL teams.

Brian Flores Getty Images

It’s unlikely that Belichick would comment on pending litigation, but he has yet to address the matter publicly.

“I’m not mad,” Flores said of Belichick on the I Am Athlete podcast last week. “He sent a text message to the wrong person. I’m certainly guilty of that.”