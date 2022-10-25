Bill Belichick refuses to commit to Mac Jones as Patriots QB

Bill Belichick is refusing to commit to Mac Jones, allowing a Patriots quarterback controversy to continue to hang over the franchise.

After Belichick would not comment after Monday night’s loss to the Bears in Foxborough about his quarterback plans for Sunday’s game against the Jets, the longtime Patriots coach would not say Tuesday morning if Jones is the team’s starter when healthy after he benched Jones for rookie Bailey Zappe against Chicago.

“Again, that’s a hypothetical question, so let’s see where that is and what that is,” Belichick told reporters.

Asked if Jones, who returned to action Monday after missing three games with a high-ankle sprain, was healthy enough to play the entire game Monday, Belichick responded, “Well, that didn’t happen, so that’s another hypothetical question.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs with the ball against the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts to an incomplete pass against the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick argues a call during a game against the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022.



Belichick was reminded that Monday night he cited health as one factor for making the switch from Jones to Zappe, and the coach was informed Jones told reporters he felt pretty good.

After a five-second pause, Belichick said, “Right, yeah, but that was — that wasn’t 70 plays.”

Jones, the 2021 first-round pick, completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and threw an interception before he was pulled for Zappe, the 2022 fourth-round pick who was 2-0 as a starter in Jones’ absence. Patriots fans were chanting Zappe’s name as Jones sputtered out of the gate.

While Zappe quickly ignited the Patriots’ offense to the tune of two touchdown drives in the second quarter, giving New England a 14-10 lead, they were outscored 23-0 the rest of the way. Zappe finished 14-for-22 with 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said after the game. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on. I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’ve been in this situation before and I’m just going to try to help the team, and whatever my role is, I’ll be ready and I’ll give it 100 percent.”