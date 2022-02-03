Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady ‘best player in NFL history’ in retirement note

Tom Brady may have barely acknowledged the Patriots organization when he announced his retirement Tuesday, but the team’s brass hasn’t shied away from recognizing the greatest QB of all time – including the notoriously stoic Bill Belichick.

Belichick, who coached Brady throughout his entire 20-year tenure with the Patriots, released a statement on Wednesday, praising his former quarterback as the “best player in NFL history.”

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history,” the statement, released to the Patriots’ Twitter account, read.

“Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate the AFC Championship victory in 2019 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In response, Brady screenshotted the statement and posted to his Instagram story, adding a note of his own back to the legendary coach.

“Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History,” Brady wrote.

In Brady’s retirement message, posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 44-year-old thanked just about everyone in the Buccaneers organization – including his teammates, coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht and the Glazer family, who own the team. However, he curiously left out anyone in the Patriots organization in the note. Brady played for the Buccaneers for two years, winning one Super Bowl.

Brady eventually posted to his Instagram thanking “Patriots Nation,” but New England fans noticed the snub. Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak called Brady “cold” and “calculated” for his omission.