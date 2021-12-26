Bill Belichick asked about his New Year’s resolution immediately after Patriots loss to Bills

Bill Belichick isn’t usually in the mood to talk about anything when the Patriots lose. That’s especially true when the topic strays away from football, as one reporter learned on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills in Week 16, an unidentified reporter asked whether Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions that he was willing to share. In typical Belichickian fashion, he was uninterested in answering her query at that time.

Perhaps another coach would have cracked a joke about beating their next opponent, but Belichick likes to keep things to football. That said, he did say that he would consider discussing New Year’s resolutions at another time.

“Maybe next week,” he said.

As such, this was hardly a big deal at all. Neither party made a big fuss about the question or the answer.

Still, it captured the attention of many on Twitter, who were surprised that the reporter would direct such a question at Belichick after an important loss. It also prompted a few jokes about Belichick’s relationship with the media and his notorious desire not to give his opponents a competitive advantage.

Oh my God, a postgame question directed at Bill Belichick about New Year’s resolutions. — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) December 26, 2021

Pats lose massive divisional game to the Bills. After 10 seconds of silence and death stares, this reporter asked Bill Belichick about his possible NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS pic.twitter.com/P8sF6XHcCJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 26, 2021

Imagine asking Bill Belichick this question after he likely lost the division….gotta give it up to her she’s a brave one 🤣pic.twitter.com/jaFqMoiGFt — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 26, 2021

bill belichick understands that revealing his new year’s resolutions would give the jags a competitive advantage next week. that’s chess, not checkers. pic.twitter.com/dTsYRHaygs — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) December 26, 2021

This is the second consecutive week that Belichick’s interactions with Patriots reporters have become a story. After their Week 15 loss to the Colts, Belichick was particularly miffed during his postgame news conference and later apologized to reporters for his short, repetitive answers.

This situation won’t require an apology from either side, and will likely be an afterthought in short order.