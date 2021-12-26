The Hamden Journal

Bill Belichick asked about his New Year’s resolution immediately after Patriots loss to Bills

Bill Belichick asked about his New Year’s resolution immediately after Patriots loss to Bills

Bill Belichick isn’t usually in the mood to talk about anything when the Patriots lose. That’s especially true when the topic strays away from football, as one reporter learned on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills in Week 16, an unidentified reporter asked whether Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions that he was willing to share. In typical Belichickian fashion, he was uninterested in answering her query at that time.

NFL COACHING RUMORS: Jaguars plan to interview two former head coaches

Perhaps another coach would have cracked a joke about beating their next opponent, but Belichick likes to keep things to football. That said, he did say that he would consider discussing New Year’s resolutions at another time.

“Maybe next week,” he said.

MORE: Matt Rhule laments Panthers’ lost season — “I should be booed”

As such, this was hardly a big deal at all. Neither party made a big fuss about the question or the answer.

Still, it captured the attention of many on Twitter, who were surprised that the reporter would direct such a question at Belichick after an important loss. It also prompted a few jokes about Belichick’s relationship with the media and his notorious desire not to give his opponents a competitive advantage.

MORE: Belichick apologizes to reporters for short answers after “frustrating game”

This is the second consecutive week that Belichick’s interactions with Patriots reporters have become a story. After their Week 15 loss to the Colts, Belichick was particularly miffed during his postgame news conference and later apologized to reporters for his short, repetitive answers.

This situation won’t require an apology from either side, and will likely be an afterthought in short order.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.