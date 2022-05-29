Bill Belichick as intense as ever with Patriots at 70 years old

Bill Belichick doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Even at the age of 70, not much has changed with the legendary coach, according to a player who has known him for over a decade.

“I’ve always said, when people ask me what’s Bill like, that he’s the model of consistency,” Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty said recently, according to ESPN. “Showing up to your job every day, having the same attitude, the same messaging, and being able to do that over and over again is hard. He continues to come in here, Day 1 of OTAs, for however many years it is, and it’s the same intensity.”

McCourty, drafted by the Patriots in 2010 out of Rutgers, hasn’t seen a change in Belichick despite getting up in age.

“It’s fundamentals, doing the right things, the small things over and over again. He never slips up on that,” McCourty said. “This being my 13th year, I’ve seen that over and over again. It’s hard to replicate, but I think getting an opportunity to play for him as a player has made me a better player.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches players practice at the team’s OTA at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

Patriots free safety Devin McCourty is entering his 13th season with Bill Belichick. AP

The oldest NFL head coach was Romeo Crennel at the age of 73. Belichick may break that record in a few years.