Biggest concerns Giants must navigate amid magic season

For the first time in too long, the Giants come rolling out of their bye week seeing open roads ahead. They are 6-2 and all things are possible as they embark on the second half of what has been a remarkably resurgent season, with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll off to flying starts in their new roles.

There is always the danger of potholes and detours along the pathway. Here are four noteworthy obstacles for the Giants to watch out for:

Long division

It is about to get busy in the neighborhood. The Giants will have played only one NFC East opponent in the first 11 weeks of the season before a critical stretch of four consecutive games in the division, making it even more imperative to fatten up at home the next two weeks against the Dregs Duo (Texans at 1-6-1 and Lions at 2-6) arriving at MetLife Stadium.

The NFC East owns the best combined record (24-9) in the league and claims the NFL’s lone undefeated team (Eagles). The only division with more winning teams than the NFC East (three out of four) is the AFC East (four out of four). The Giants are 0-1 in the division, losing to the Cowboys 23-16 in Week 3. Given that the rematch comes on Thanksgiving in Dallas and that they have to play the Eagles twice, this figures to be quite a gauntlet.

Since the start of the 2017 season, the Giants are 9-22 in their division. This is yet another opportunity for Daboll and Co. to separate themselves from past regimes.

Unfamiliar faces

Can the unheralded contributors keep it going? The Giants would not be where they are without production from players who were not with the team in training camp. They lead the NFL with 12 players who arrived in September or later to receive snaps on offense or defense.

Think of cornerback Fabian Moreau as the headliner here, and also linebacker Jaylon Smith and offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Nick McCloud. Credit the players for acclimating quickly and to the coaching staff for the extra hours needed to get these guys up to speed. And credit director of player personnel Tim McDonnell and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey for scouting and recommending these players.

Fabian Moreau headlines a group of key Giants contributors who were not with the team during training camp. USA TODAY Sports

“A lot of these guys have played winning football for us,’’ Schoen said. “The pro scouting staff has done a great job as well identifying these players, upgrading the practice squad and those players have filled in admirably and helped us get to where we are.’’

Hit the sack

Warning: Daniel Jones cannot continue to hit the ground as often as he did in the first half of the season. He was sacked 25 times in eight games and only three quarterbacks have been dropped more often: Justin Fields (33), Joe Burrow (30) and Matthew Stafford (28). Only Fields (17 percent) has been sacked more frequently than Jones (sacked on 11 percent of his pass attempts).

Daniel Jones has been sacked the fourth-most in the NFL. Getty Images

At this pace, Jones will be sacked 53 times this season. The most Eli Manning was sacked in 16 years was 47 in 2018. The last time a Giants quarterback was sacked more than 53 times was Phil Simms in 1984 (55). Sacks lead to lost yards, ruined possessions and greatly enhance the likelihood of turnovers, a failing Jones has dramatically reduced this season. Many of these sacks can be traced back to Jones holding the ball searching for receivers who are unable to get open. The offensive line has mostly held up, but injuries to rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson compromised the continuity of the group.

Get well soon

The stunning news that safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four games after breaking his hand on a sight-seeing tour in Cabo was the exact opposite of what the Giants need as they return to work. They were one of the most injury-ravaged teams in September and October, making their winning ways even more surprising.

The Giants on Monday designated guard Shane Lemieux to return to practice, starting the 21-day clock to either activate him or keep him on IR. Cornerback Aaron Robinson is also eligible to come off injured reserve and he and Lemieux could eventually emerge as a starter.

Xavier McKinney will miss at least the next four games. Getty Images

Tackle Matt Peart and cornerback Rodarius Williams have returned to practice and could be back soon. Receiver Kenny Golladay might play against the Texans and it will be interesting to see if he has anything to offer to a position group that needs an infusion of talent. Neal, outside linebacker Oshane Ximines and rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott are expected to return and there is hope tight end Daniel Bellinger will be back from his eye surgery sometime this month. A key will be how much outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, having a lost second season, will be able to add. He is eligible to come off injured reserve to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.